148 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional three cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 148.

The most recent patients are a 36-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man, and a 16-year-old girl.

None of the newest patients are currently hospitalized.

Seven Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, according to the health department. Two of those patients are on ventilators.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 95 (64%)

38301: 37 (25%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (2.5%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 97 (66%)

White: 41 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 2 (1%)

Gender:

Female: 80 (54%)

Male: 68 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 94 (64%)

Not recovered: 26 (18%)

Better: 14 (9%)

Unknown: 14 (9%)

Age: