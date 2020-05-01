Community comes together for local garden

WEAKLEY, COUNTY, Tenn. — A great example of communities, non-profits, education and businesses working together can be found in Weakley County.

Many groups donated their time and manpower to knock out some much needed maintenance to the garden area at the Sharon School.

Sharon Appliance donated cardboard, and another organization donated mulch.

They are excited to expand their garden and plan to use the harvested fruits and vegetables to supplement a summer feeding program.

If you would like more information on how to donate, contact Danielle Scott VanCleave on Facebook.

They are asking for cinder blocks.