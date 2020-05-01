Educator of the Week: Ashton Blakeley

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HAYWOOD, COUNTY, Tenn. — We would like to recognize Ashton Blakeley for her contributions to her classroom, students and school.

Blakeley is a fourth grade math teacher at East Side Intermediate in Haywood County.

Blakeley says her favorite part of teaching is watching her students grow both academically and personally throughout the school year.

Blakeley will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.

Categories: Educator of the Week

