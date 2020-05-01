Educator of the Week: Baillie Hughes

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — We would like to recognize Baillie Hughes for her contributions to her classroom, students and school.

Hughes is a math teacher at Hardin County High School in Savannah.

Hughes says her favorite part of teaching is leaving a lasting imprint on her students’ lives and helping them to leave high school with the confidence that they can be successful and happy.

Hughes will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education lottery educator of the month award. To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

