Educator of the Week: Jonathan Patel

HENDERSON, Tenn. — We would like to recognize Jonathan Patel for his contributions to his classroom, students and school.

Patel is a teacher at Chester County High School in Henderson.

Patel says his favorite part of teaching is being able to share his passion for English literature and writing with his students and to see their passion for the subject.

Patel will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for him or any nominee, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

