Educator of the Week: Shelly Smith Russell

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — We would like to recognize Shelly Smith Russell for her contributions to her classroom, students and school.

Russell is a teacher at Bargerton Elementary School in Henderson County.

She says her favorite part of teaching is seeing students grow from a sixth grader to a high school freshman. Russell says she can’t wait to get back to the classroom and business as usual.

She will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.