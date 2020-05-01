Governor issues guidelines on faith-based gatherings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is providing guidance for gathering in places of worship.

A news release from the governor’s office announced the following suggestions:

Take a phased approach to in-person gatherings.

Those most at risk to COVID-19 should not gather until a later times.

Minimize close personal contact such as handshakes are sharing food and drink.

Do not exceed 50 percent maximum capacity and practice social distancing.

Encourage those those who feel ill to stay home.

Wear facing coverings.

If a member of the congregation has tested positive, consult local health department recommendations to decide if in-person gatherings should be stopped.

The guidelines from the governor say that changes to in-person gatherings should stay in place until a vaccine is available.

The guidelines also say that the decision to continue in-person gatherings is a serious choice, and the choice should be made by leadership within the house of worship.

To read the full set of guidelines, visit TN.gov.