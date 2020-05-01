Governor issues guidelines on faith-based gatherings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is providing guidance for gathering in places of worship.
A news release from the governor’s office announced the following suggestions:
- Take a phased approach to in-person gatherings.
- Those most at risk to COVID-19 should not gather until a later times.
- Minimize close personal contact such as handshakes are sharing food and drink.
- Do not exceed 50 percent maximum capacity and practice social distancing.
- Encourage those those who feel ill to stay home.
- Wear facing coverings.
- If a member of the congregation has tested positive, consult local health department recommendations to decide if in-person gatherings should be stopped.
The guidelines from the governor say that changes to in-person gatherings should stay in place until a vaccine is available.
The guidelines also say that the decision to continue in-person gatherings is a serious choice, and the choice should be made by leadership within the house of worship.
