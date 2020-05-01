Governor issues guidelines on faith-based gatherings

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is providing guidance for gathering in places of worship.

Church Doors

A news release from the governor’s office announced the following suggestions:

  • Take a phased approach to in-person gatherings.
  • Those most at risk to COVID-19 should not gather until a later times.
  • Minimize close personal contact such as handshakes are sharing food and drink.
  • Do not exceed 50 percent maximum capacity and practice social distancing.
  • Encourage those those who feel ill to stay home.
  • Wear facing coverings.
  • If a member of the congregation has tested positive, consult local health department recommendations to decide if in-person gatherings should be stopped.

The guidelines from the governor say that changes to in-person gatherings should stay in place until a vaccine is available.

The guidelines also say that the decision to continue in-person gatherings is a serious choice, and the choice should be made by leadership within the house of worship.

To read the full set of guidelines, visit TN.gov.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts