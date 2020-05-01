Hardin County Schools announce new meal delivery program

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Schools announced a new program that will deliver free meals to students’ doorsteps through at least June 30.

The program, called “Meals-to-You”, is a partnership between the school district, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Baylor University.

The program is open to all students enrolled in Hardin County Schools and other children in their household.

Those who sign up will receive a Meals-to-You box every other week for each child in the household between the ages of 1 and 18. Each box will include 10 breakfast meals and 10 lunch/supper meals.

All foods are shelf stable and you won’t have to worry about them expiring soon.

Boxes will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. Enrollment opens Friday, May 1 and closes on Monday, May 11.

Click here to access the online sign-up form.

For more information, contact Hardin County Schools’ Central Office at (731) 925-3943.