Historic train depot and museum closes

JACKSON, Tenn. — A historic museum in Jackson closes its doors indefinitely.

Googe shares how he feels about the indefinite closure of the Nashville, Chattanooga, and St. Louis Depot and Museum.

“I think it’s sad that the museum has plans to close. I’m in hopes that something good and positive can be done with the building,” said 26th District Public Defender, George Googe.

He says it was built in 1907.

“It’s seen many wars, both World Wars, a lot of people left the depot not knowing if they were going to come back when they were going to war,” Googe said.

“There were many greetings, and many goodbyes here. It was a center for travel,” Googe said.

“Day trains. There was a night mail train that ran through here until 1967. The Trailways bus even arrived and left here in the late 60s,” Googe said.

Mayor Scott Conger explains why this once bustling travel center turned museum had to close.

“We’ve been analyzing cost benefit analyses of different departments, different attractions we have,” Mayor Conger said. “And looking at our railroad [depot] we saw an average attendance of less than 10 a week, and a cost of roughly $109,000 a year.”

He says this closure was already in the works when the COVID-19 pandemic made it to the area, and that the city has plans for preserving this piece of history.

Although Googe understands the reason for closure, he says he made many memories while volunteering.

“I think what I’ll miss the most is seeing kids eyes light up when they saw the model trains and seeing families come in and learn about the history of the railroads,” Googe said.

Mayor Conger says items from the museum will be moved to the Casey Jones Railroad Museum for display.