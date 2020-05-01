Hot and Humid for the First Weekend of May

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, May 1st

As forecast, temperatures peaked in the upper 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine overhead and light winds. We even reached the lower 80s in Memphis and Savannah today! We’ll be continuing to get warmer tomorrow and Sunday but it’s about to also become increasingly humid.



TONIGHT

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with breezy winds from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. That will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 50s at the coolest point of the night.



Expect a windy day tomorrow! Winds may gust to 20 mph with sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. We’ll be dry Saturday and Saturday night with overnight lows in the lower 60s as humidity continues to increase. Sunday will feature a chance for stray showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

