Local medical center offers COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Christ Community Health Services in east Jackson offered free drive-up COVID-19 testing on Friday.

Providers and lab techs from the center administered the tests.

Not just anyone can roll up and expect to be tested. Officials say if you want to get tested, you need to schedule an appointment and show COVID-19 symptoms.

“You do have to pre-register so that we have you in our system and have all of your stuff ready by the time that you get here. We don’t have any age restrictions, but we do ask that you either have symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive. Right now, we are just limited on the amount of tests that we have. Daily, we only want to do no more than 15 tests a day,” said Vice President of Operations, Shannon Walker.

The center offers drive-up testing, or walk up for those who don’t have a vehicle, by appointment Monday through Friday.

“But we do ask that you call our main office to get put on our lab only schedule, and so we can ensure that you are registered and everything ready,” said Walker.

You do have to be showing symptoms in order to be tested at the clinic. Some symptoms include include dry cough, fever sore throat and nasal congestion.

“Our plan is to test everyday at 4 p.m as long as the COVID-19 is happening. We don’t see an end in sight for that right now, so we are going to do it daily at 4:00 p.m.,” said Walker.

Testing will be from Monday through Friday for those who schedule an appointment and are experiencing symptoms.

To schedule an appointment, call (731) 540-0330 for a lab only appointment.