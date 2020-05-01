Local officials remain optimistic about reopening progress

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local leaders gave us an update on coronavirus in Jackson and Madison County Friday, and they’re looking forward to the future.

“We’re looking forward to entering phase two of our reopen,” City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger said.

With phase two of economic recovery starting Monday, leaders are looking forward to salons opening.

“My advice to them is to look at the guidelines and follow those because they were put in place for that reason, to protect the customer as well as the employees of the salon,” said Kim Tedford, director of Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

As well as City of Jackson parks.

“We want people to go outside and exercise and enjoy themselves,” Mayor Conger said. “As we give updates and talk to folks, and talk to the parks department, and make sure they have people to make sure they’re social distancing and being safe. So we’ll be sure to monitor that.”

But there’s also good news in other areas, too.

As of 10 Friday morning, the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex census was at 309. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said this is the lowest it’s been in 8 to 10 years.

“I want to say ‘thank you’ to the sheriff’s department, police department, Attorney General Jodey Pickens, as well as our judges for continuing to focus on trying to not carry people to jail if there is another way to do that,” Mayor Harris said.

And while leaders are still analyzing data, they’re optimistic about the progress being made.

“We’re flattening the curve,” Tedford said. “We can’t keep people from getting COVID-19, but we can reduce the number of people who get it, and reduce the number of people who seek our healthcare facilities for treatment.”

Mayor Conger also announced that Old Hickory Mall reopened Friday with restrictions.