Local school celebrates class of 2020

JACKSON, Tenn. — This school year is not ending the way students expected, so they are celebrating the class of 2020 in a different and fun way.

It was a big day for the class of 2020 as University School of Jackson held a special school drive by parade congratulating their high school seniors.

Parents say although seniors will be unable to walk across the stage in a cap and gown, it is still a bittersweet moment.

“It’s been really hard not being able to have the Senior Praying Day or a lot things that they are missing out on,” said parent Vickie Downing.

“I’m just glad that we got to bid them farewell from a school that they love for 15 years,” said parent Louanne Carlock.

“I’m just really thankful that we got to share this with them because it is kind of bittersweet,” said parent Sonya Helms.