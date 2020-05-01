Milan Subway uses famous faces to promote social distancing

MILAN, Tenn. — A local sandwich shop is displaying celebrity faces to encourage social distancing.

The Milan Subway found a fun way to social distance and use limited seats. They placed pictures of celebrities on places guests are not allowed to sit.

There you can see the Friends cast with Jennifer Anniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and even the I Love Lucy cast.

Workers say this was a friendly idea instead of blocking it with caution tape or chairs. They hope to bring a little fun to a challenging situation.

They will continue to encourage social distancing.

Customers and employees say they appreciate the lighter side for a change.

