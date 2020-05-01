Sunny And Warm

Weather Update: Friday, May 1 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Our dry stretch of weather will continue today, but it is bit cooler this morning. Lows have dipped into the lower 40s so far. At the surface high pressure will be dominate. The difference however will come from mainly the ridge that is shifting from the Desert Southwest into the Southern Plains. The process will force heights of the atmosphere to rise, that thermal expansion will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 70s.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv