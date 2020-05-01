TDOC facility sees over 1,200 positive COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Corrections announced over 1,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Trousdale County.

A release from the state says that targeted testing began in the facility on April 28. The release says 2,450 staff and inmates were tested.

The TDOC also announced that it will begin conducting mass testing for staff and inmates across the state.

The release says testing is expected to begin next week.