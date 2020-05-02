12,661 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 209 deaths, 1,125 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 12,661 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, May 2. In addition, 209 people have died, and 1,125 are hospitalized. Another 5,718 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 28

Bedford County – 193

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 596

Blount County – 63

Bradley County – 52

Campbell County – 16

Cannon County – 12

Carroll County – 18

Carter County — 14

Cheatham County – 48

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 16

Coffee County – 38

Crockett County — 7

Cumberland County – 74

Davidson County – 2,773

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 18

Dickson County – 77

Dyer County – 36

Fayette County – 59

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 36

Gibson County – 48

Giles County – 8

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 43

Grundy County – 28

Hamblen County – 18

Hamilton County – 168

Hardeman County — 17

Hardin County – 5

Hawkins County – 30

Haywood County — 23

Henderson County — 9

Henry County — 13

Hickman County – 44

Houston County – 5

Humphreys County – 11

Jackson County – 7

Jefferson County – 22

Johnson County – 3

Knox County – 236

Lake County – 55

Lauderdale County – 21

Lawrence County – 17

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 14

Loudon County – 37

Macon County – 44

Madison County – 138

Marion County – 29

Marshall County – 23

Maury County – 44

McMinn County – 97

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 9

Monroe County – 22

Montgomery County – 148

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 6

Obion County — 15

Overton County – 9

Perry County – 12

Polk County – 11

Putnam County – 136

Rhea County – 5

Roane County – 7

Robertson County – 168

Rutherford County – 547

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 5

Sevier County – 49

Shelby County – 2,672

Smith County – 22

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 49

Sumner County – 640

Tipton County – 99

Trousdale County — 1,344

Unicoi County – 2

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 8

Washington County – 57

Wayne County – 4

Weakley County — 23

White County – 7

Williamson County – 419

Wilson County – 268

Out of state – 302

Pending – 86

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 5,129

Black or African-American – 2,578

Other/Multiracial – 799

Asian – 294

Pending – 3,861

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 6,782

Hispanic – 1,131

Pending – 4,748

Gender:

Female – 5,271

Male – 6,584

Pending – 806

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.