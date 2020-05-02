12,661 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 209 deaths, 1,125 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 12,661 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, May 2. In addition, 209 people have died, and 1,125 are hospitalized. Another 5,718 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 28
  • Bedford County – 193
  • Benton County – 6
  • Bledsoe County – 596
  • Blount County – 63
  • Bradley County – 52
  • Campbell County – 16
  • Cannon County – 12
  • Carroll County – 18
  • Carter County — 14
  • Cheatham County – 48
  • Chester County – 10
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County – 5
  • Cocke County – 16
  • Coffee County – 38
  • Crockett County — 7
  • Cumberland County – 74
  • Davidson County – 2,773
  • Decatur County – 4
  • DeKalb County – 18
  • Dickson County – 77
  • Dyer County – 36
  • Fayette County – 59
  • Fentress County – 4
  • Franklin County – 36
  • Gibson County – 48
  • Giles County – 8
  • Grainger County – 6
  • Greene County – 43
  • Grundy County – 28
  • Hamblen County – 18
  • Hamilton County – 168
  • Hardeman County — 17
  • Hardin County – 5
  • Hawkins County – 30
  • Haywood County — 23
  • Henderson County — 9
  • Henry County — 13
  • Hickman County – 44
  • Houston County – 5
  • Humphreys County – 11
  • Jackson County – 7
  • Jefferson County – 22
  • Johnson County – 3
  • Knox County – 236
  • Lake County – 55
  • Lauderdale County – 21
  • Lawrence County – 17
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 14
  • Loudon County – 37
  • Macon County – 44
  • Madison County – 138
  • Marion County – 29
  • Marshall County – 23
  • Maury County – 44
  • McMinn County – 97
  • McNairy County — 11
  • Meigs County – 9
  • Monroe County – 22
  • Montgomery County – 148
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 6
  • Obion County — 15
  • Overton County – 9
  • Perry County – 12
  • Polk County – 11
  • Putnam County – 136
  • Rhea County – 5
  • Roane County – 7
  • Robertson County – 168
  • Rutherford County – 547
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 5
  • Sevier County – 49
  • Shelby County – 2,672
  • Smith County – 22
  • Stewart County — 7
  • Sullivan County – 49
  • Sumner County – 640
  • Tipton County – 99
  • Trousdale County — 1,344
  • Unicoi County – 2
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 2
  • Warren County – 8
  • Washington County – 57
  • Wayne County – 4
  • Weakley County — 23
  • White County – 7
  • Williamson County – 419
  • Wilson County – 268
  • Out of state – 302
  • Pending – 86

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

  • White – 5,129
  • Black or African-American – 2,578
  • Other/Multiracial – 799
  • Asian – 294
  • Pending – 3,861

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 6,782
  • Hispanic – 1,131
  • Pending – 4,748

Gender:

  • Female – 5,271
  • Male – 6,584
  • Pending – 806

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

