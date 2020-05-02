Madison Co. COVID-19 cases remains at 148

JACKSON, Tenn. — As of Sunday morning, no new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 148. Seven of those residents are currently hospitalized, and two are on ventilators, according to the health department.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 95 (64%)

38301: 37 (25%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (2.5%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 97 (66%)

White: 41 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 2 (1%)

Gender:

Female: 80 (54%)

Male: 68 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 94 (64%)

Not recovered: 26 (18%)

Better: 14 (9%)

Unknown: 14 (9%)

Age: