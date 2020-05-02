Milan City Park partially reopens

MILAN, Tenn.– A city is reopening its park, with some restrictions.

“One of the things I’ve missed is this city park here in Milan, so I’m glad that portions of it have reopened,” resident Margaret White said.

White was one of a few people out with her family at Milan City Park Saturday afternoon to take advantage of the park’s partial reopening.

The park reopened some of its amenities Wednesday after a few weeks of closure.

Some residents took notice, and headed outside for a walk, a run, or a meal.

“When you have to spend a lot of your time just closed up, it just makes you feel better. I think, emotionally and psychologically, it kind of gives you a high to be able to get outside,” White said.

You can play disc golf, take your dog to the dog park, fish at the pond, enjoy the athletic fields, spend time in open areas, use the RC track, and play on the tennis and pickleball courts, but single play only.

Several signs posted around the park serve as a reminder to practice social distancing.

Other guidelines the city put into place ask park goers to stay in groups of less than 10, and not to do team activities.

Residents say they’re thankful for the park, and glad to finally get out and enjoy it.

“The favorite part, for me, is the walking trail. I love to be able to just walk and have my quiet time,” White said.

Several residents agree with White, and also enjoy the walking trail.

“It’s just the opportunity to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather and walk around,” White said.

According to the city’s website, these restrictions may be adjusted at any time according to the CDC, state, or local recommendations.

Below is a list of closed and open amenities, from the Milan City Park Facebook page.