Parade marks couple’s 50th anniversary

PINSON, Tenn. — One West Tennessee couple received a special anniversary that they will never forget.

Beverly and Roger Swopes celebrated a major milestone on Saturday, and they did it with a parade of cars filled with their loved ones.

The surprise parade was planned by loved ones to celebrate 50 years of marriage.

The couple says they had no idea this parade was planned and are grateful to be surrounded by loving friends and family.

“They surprised me. I didn’t know that was coming.,” said Roger Swopes.

” I didn’t either. I didn’t think anyone was going to be here either,” said Beverly Swopes.

The WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crew wishes Roger and Beverly a happy anniversary.