Spa reopens after pandemic closure

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local spa and salon reopens under new management after closing due to the pandemic.

Spa Vita on Vann Drive in Jackson is a full service spa, hair salon, and nail salon.

The spa reopened the lobby for retail for four days.

You can book an appointment online or by phone, although there’s a waiting list.

Staff will check your temperature before entry, provide you with a mask, and have you sanitize your hands.

New general manager Chaz Coffman says he’s excited to reopen.

“It feels great! We have 19 employees here who’ve done without for a long time. The massage industry is just like the hair industry and the nail industry, we’re all service professionals. We haven’t made income since March, pretty much,” Coffman said.

Spa Vita also asks you not to bring any extra people with you because there are no waiting areas due to 50 percent capacity guidelines.