UT Martin holds virtual commencement ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin held a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony recognized more than 700 undergraduate and graduate students.

The commencement was held online as a way of complying with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control on social distancing.

“I am sure that on March 12 you thought this day would never come. It feels like it was 10 years ago, but congratulations, you survived it and you got here. Well done,” said Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier.

The commencement featured remarks from UT President Randy Boyd, UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver and other university staff.



“Each and every one of them is a gift,” said Campus Minister for the Wesley Foundation, Rev. Amanda Crice.

The ceremony was live streamed online via Facebook and YouTube.

“To our graduates, good luck to each of you and be assured that the faculty and staff wish you the very best. Remember that you are soon to be a part of an alumni group numbering over 49,000 UT Martin graduates across the globe,” said Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver Jr.

An in-person graduation ceremony is currently being planned for August 2020 in the Elam Center.

More information will be released about the event as further decisions are made.