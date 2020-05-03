13,177 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 210 deaths, 1,135 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 13,177 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, May 3. In addition, 210 people have died, and 1,135 are hospitalized. Another 5,814 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 28
- Bedford County – 200
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 598
- Blount County – 63
- Bradley County – 53
- Campbell County – 16
- Cannon County – 12
- Carroll County – 18
- Carter County — 14
- Cheatham County – 53
- Chester County – 10
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County – 16
- Coffee County – 41
- Crockett County — 7
- Cumberland County – 80
- Davidson County – 2,904
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 21
- Dickson County – 80
- Dyer County – 36
- Fayette County – 63
- Fentress County – 4
- Franklin County – 36
- Gibson County – 50
- Giles County – 8
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 43
- Grundy County – 28
- Hamblen County – 19
- Hamilton County – 172
- Hardeman County — 19
- Hardin County – 7
- Hawkins County – 30
- Haywood County — 25
- Henderson County — 9
- Henry County — 13
- Hickman County – 45
- Houston County – 5
- Humphreys County – 11
- Jackson County – 7
- Jefferson County – 24
- Johnson County – 3
- Knox County – 243
- Lake County – 57
- Lauderdale County – 24
- Lawrence County – 17
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 14
- Loudon County – 37
- Macon County – 50
- Madison County – 140
- Marion County – 29
- Marshall County – 23
- Maury County – 44
- McMinn County – 100
- McNairy County — 11
- Meigs County – 9
- Monroe County – 21
- Montgomery County – 148
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 6
- Obion County — 15
- Overton County – 9
- Perry County – 12
- Polk County – 11
- Putnam County – 136
- Rhea County – 5
- Roane County – 7
- Robertson County – 179
- Rutherford County – 579
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 5
- Sevier County – 51
- Shelby County – 2,815
- Smith County – 22
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 51
- Sumner County – 653
- Tipton County – 146
- Trousdale County — 1,346
- Unicoi County – 2
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 8
- Washington County – 57
- Wayne County – 4
- Weakley County — 23
- White County – 14
- Williamson County – 427
- Wilson County – 273
- Out of state – 311
- Pending – 118
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 5,227
- Black or African-American – 2,630
- Other/Multiracial – 840
- Asian – 295
- Pending – 4,185
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 6,917
- Hispanic – 1,184
- Pending – 5,076
Gender:
- Female – 5,473
- Male – 6,885
- Pending – 819
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.