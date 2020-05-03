13,177 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 210 deaths, 1,135 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 13,177 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, May 3. In addition, 210 people have died, and 1,135 are hospitalized. Another 5,814 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 28
  • Bedford County – 200
  • Benton County – 6
  • Bledsoe County – 598
  • Blount County – 63
  • Bradley County – 53
  • Campbell County – 16
  • Cannon County – 12
  • Carroll County – 18
  • Carter County — 14
  • Cheatham County – 53
  • Chester County – 10
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County –  5
  • Cocke County – 16
  • Coffee County – 41
  • Crockett County — 7
  • Cumberland County – 80
  • Davidson County – 2,904
  • Decatur County – 4
  • DeKalb County – 21
  • Dickson County – 80
  • Dyer County – 36
  • Fayette County – 63
  • Fentress County – 4
  • Franklin County – 36
  • Gibson County – 50
  • Giles County – 8
  • Grainger County –  6
  • Greene County – 43
  • Grundy County – 28
  • Hamblen County – 19
  • Hamilton County – 172
  • Hardeman County — 19
  • Hardin County – 7
  • Hawkins County – 30
  • Haywood County — 25
  • Henderson County — 9
  • Henry County — 13
  • Hickman County – 45
  • Houston County – 5
  • Humphreys County – 11
  • Jackson County – 7
  • Jefferson County – 24
  • Johnson County – 3
  • Knox County – 243
  • Lake County – 57
  • Lauderdale County – 24
  • Lawrence County – 17
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 14
  • Loudon County – 37
  • Macon County – 50
  • Madison County – 140
  • Marion County – 29
  • Marshall County – 23
  • Maury County – 44
  • McMinn County – 100
  • McNairy County — 11
  • Meigs County – 9
  • Monroe County – 21
  • Montgomery County – 148
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 6
  • Obion County — 15
  • Overton County – 9
  • Perry County – 12
  • Polk County – 11
  • Putnam County – 136
  • Rhea County – 5
  • Roane County – 7
  • Robertson County – 179
  • Rutherford County – 579
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 5
  • Sevier County – 51
  • Shelby County – 2,815
  • Smith County – 22
  • Stewart County — 7
  • Sullivan County – 51
  • Sumner County – 653
  • Tipton County – 146
  • Trousdale County — 1,346
  • Unicoi County – 2
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 2
  • Warren County – 8
  • Washington County – 57
  • Wayne County – 4
  • Weakley County — 23
  • White County – 14
  • Williamson County – 427
  • Wilson County – 273
  • Out of state – 311
  • Pending – 118

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

  • White – 5,227
  • Black or African-American – 2,630
  • Other/Multiracial – 840
  • Asian – 295
  • Pending – 4,185

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 6,917
  • Hispanic – 1,184
  • Pending – 5,076

Gender:

  • Female – 5,473
  • Male – 6,885
  • Pending – 819

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

