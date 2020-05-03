13,177 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 210 deaths, 1,135 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 13,177 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, May 3. In addition, 210 people have died, and 1,135 are hospitalized. Another 5,814 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 28

Bedford County – 200

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 598

Blount County – 63

Bradley County – 53

Campbell County – 16

Cannon County – 12

Carroll County – 18

Carter County — 14

Cheatham County – 53

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 16

Coffee County – 41

Crockett County — 7

Cumberland County – 80

Davidson County – 2,904

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 21

Dickson County – 80

Dyer County – 36

Fayette County – 63

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 36

Gibson County – 50

Giles County – 8

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 43

Grundy County – 28

Hamblen County – 19

Hamilton County – 172

Hardeman County — 19

Hardin County – 7

Hawkins County – 30

Haywood County — 25

Henderson County — 9

Henry County — 13

Hickman County – 45

Houston County – 5

Humphreys County – 11

Jackson County – 7

Jefferson County – 24

Johnson County – 3

Knox County – 243

Lake County – 57

Lauderdale County – 24

Lawrence County – 17

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 14

Loudon County – 37

Macon County – 50

Madison County – 140

Marion County – 29

Marshall County – 23

Maury County – 44

McMinn County – 100

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 9

Monroe County – 21

Montgomery County – 148

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 6

Obion County — 15

Overton County – 9

Perry County – 12

Polk County – 11

Putnam County – 136

Rhea County – 5

Roane County – 7

Robertson County – 179

Rutherford County – 579

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 5

Sevier County – 51

Shelby County – 2,815

Smith County – 22

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 51

Sumner County – 653

Tipton County – 146

Trousdale County — 1,346

Unicoi County – 2

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 8

Washington County – 57

Wayne County – 4

Weakley County — 23

White County – 14

Williamson County – 427

Wilson County – 273

Out of state – 311

Pending – 118

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 5,227

Black or African-American – 2,630

Other/Multiracial – 840

Asian – 295

Pending – 4,185

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 6,917

Hispanic – 1,184

Pending – 5,076

Gender:

Female – 5,473

Male – 6,885

Pending – 819

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.