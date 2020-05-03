149 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 149.

The health department says the most recent case is a 39-year-old female, who is not hospitalized.

Epidemiology staff are reaching out to people who had contact with this patient.

Seven Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of those patients are currently on ventilators.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 96 (64%)

38301: 37 (25%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (2.5%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 97 (65%)

White: 41 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 3 (2%)

Gender:

Female: 81 (54%)

Male: 68 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 94 (63%)

Not recovered: 26 (18%)

Better: 14 (9%)

Unknown: 15 (10%)

Age: