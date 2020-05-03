149 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 149.
The health department says the most recent case is a 39-year-old female, who is not hospitalized.
Epidemiology staff are reaching out to people who had contact with this patient.
Seven Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of those patients are currently on ventilators.
The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 96 (64%)
- 38301: 37 (25%)
- 38356: 3 (2%)
- 38391: 3 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (1%)
- 38343: 4 (2.5%)
- 38313: 4 (2.5%)
- 38392: 1 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 97 (65%)
- White: 41 (28%)
- Asian: 5 (3%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 1 (1%)
- Unspecified: 3 (2%)
Gender:
- Female: 81 (54%)
- Male: 68 (46%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 94 (63%)
- Not recovered: 26 (18%)
- Better: 14 (9%)
- Unknown: 15 (10%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 4 (2%)
- 21 – 30 years: 19 (13%)
- 31 – 40 years: 21 (14%)
- 41 – 50 years: 28 (19%)
- 51 – 60 years: 43 (29%)
- 61 – 70 years: 22 (15%)
- 71 – 80 years: 10 (6%)
- 80+ — 1 (1%)