149 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 149.

The health department says the most recent case is a 39-year-old female, who is not hospitalized.

Epidemiology staff are reaching out to people who had contact with this patient.

Seven Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of those patients are currently on ventilators.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 96 (64%)
  • 38301: 37 (25%)
  • 38356: 3 (2%)
  • 38391: 3 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (1%)
  • 38343: 4 (2.5%)
  • 38313: 4 (2.5%)
  • 38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 97 (65%)
  • White: 41 (28%)
  • Asian: 5 (3%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 1 (1%)
  • Unspecified: 3 (2%)

Gender:

  • Female: 81 (54%)
  • Male: 68 (46%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 94 (63%)
  • Not recovered: 26 (18%)
  • Better: 14 (9%)
  • Unknown: 15 (10%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 4 (2%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 19 (13%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 21 (14%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 28 (19%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 43 (29%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 22 (15%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 10 (6%)
  • 80+ — 1 (1%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts