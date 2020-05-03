Community reacts to mall reopening, procedures

JACKSON, Tenn. — Under guidance from Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge, many businesses are opening their doors, including Old Hickory Mall.

The shopping center reopened on Friday, and some mall visitors say they are glad to see businesses reopening slowly.

“I think it’s good that things are starting to get back together, but I still think we have a long way to go for it to be ready,” said shopper Tristen Coleman. “I mean, like I said, there is no stores open in there.”

Some retailers chose to open on Friday, but others will gradually reopen over the next several days.

“We just drove all the way from Adamsville to come up here and shop, but I think it’s good that things are starting to open back up little by little,” Coleman said.

“In addition to requiring that our retailers follow the guidelines that have been set forth by the governor of Tennessee, we’ve also put in a number of protective measures in place to keep our community healthy,” said mall spokesperson Stacey Keating.

Those protective measures include social distancing guidelines and adjusting mall hours.

“We are also prohibiting groups of more than 10 people from congregating in the mall common areas,” Keating said.

That means seating areas, children play areas and kiddie rides have been closed.

Mall management, janitorial and security staff will be required to wear personal protective equipment, and retailers will be encouraged to provide their employees with masks upon returning to work.

“And that they wear those when they are in public spaces or interacting with other people as well. We would just recommend that customers call an individual retailer before coming to the property,” Keating said. “Like I said, not all retailers reopened on Friday when the mall opened. We would just want the public to confirm a retailers hours before they get to the property so they won’t be disappointed when they get there.”

“I just think that it is important for everybody to remember that God has got us in these times, and he will get us through these times. Everybody just needs to stick together and watch out for each other, especially in times like these,” Coleman said. And that is what community is about. Do your part, you know, help out and do whatever you can.”

The mall is now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.