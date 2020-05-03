Girl Scout cookie sales go to good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Girl Scout cookie drive-thru was held over the weekend.

The drive-thru was set up at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post located on Airways Boulevard.

Troops still have cookies available and donations will go towards the National Guard 194th Engineering Brigade who are currently deployed to Kuwait.

“We like to support our country. That is what we do. God, country and family so that’s who our troops represents and that’s what we do,” said Troop 40127 leader Karen Diebold. “You know, give back because we are so grateful and blessed for the amount of sacrifice they give to us.”

If you love Girl Scout cookies, you can still purchase some by calling (731) 394-4387 for more information.