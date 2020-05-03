Man arrested in connection to fatal Gibson Co. fire

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Humboldt man has been arrested following an investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A news release from the TBI says 33-year-old David Glynn Riggs has been charged with reckless homicide following a fatal fire at an apartment complex on Old Gibson Road in Humboldt.

On Sunday, first responders discovered a fire inside an apartment. While extinguishing it, a body of a victim was found.

Investigators believe the victim to be 84-year-old Perry Boling, according to the release.

During the investigation, Agents developed information that indicated Riggs as the person responsible for starting the fire, according to the release.

Riggs has been booked into the Gibson County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.