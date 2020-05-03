Non essential businesses prepare to reopen

Monday the city will allow non essential businesses to reopen.

Businesses like hair salons, nail salons, gyms and tattoo parlors will open their doors.

Shear Class Salon owners, Chasity and Demecus Jeffries say they have learned how to prepare for the future, in case they will be out of work again.

“Not that we weren’t but to save, save even more because you never know, um, what’s going to happen, I’ve learned that you need your hands, in more than one pot,” said Chasity Jeffries.

The non essential businesses will have to reopen with social distancing guidelines, at a 50% capacity rate.