Severe storm creates damage in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn–

“I don’t understand how were okay,” said Julie Ann Maddox.

Billowing clouds, hail and lots of fallen trees throughout many streets of West Tennessee.

On McClellan Road in North Jackson, a tree came close to taking the life of 3 people.

“And when we turned the corner on McClellan that tree there was bending over, and I was like look at that tree,” said Maddox.

This is Julie Ann Maddox’s car, she and her 2 daughters were in the middle of running some errands, when the tree fell.

“I saw that tree falling, and I start slamming on my breaks,” said Maddox.

She said stopping when she did, saved her and her children’s life.

“God spared us, the breaks had to help, because of where it landed,it would have landed, directly in the middle, the branch knocked me down, it knocked me down,” said Maddox.

More fallen trees across West Tennessee are in roadways, on houses and cars.

Here’s a carport blown away in Lexington, dime sized hail in North Jackson and street lights on forest avenue out of power.