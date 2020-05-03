Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 11:50 a.m. – Sunday, May 3rd

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, Obion, Tipton, and Weakley counties in West Tennessee until 6 p.m. this Sunday, May 3rd.

Thunderstorms are expected to move into northwest Tennessee this afternoon and early evening bringing a risk for damaging winds and large hail. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

Remember to stay weather-aware this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds may result in power outages today. You can track these storms on our interactive radar here. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com