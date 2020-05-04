13,502 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 219 deaths, 1,143 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 13,502 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, May 4. In addition, 219 people have died, and 1,143 are hospitalized. Another 6,081 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 30
- Bedford County – 200
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 598
- Blount County – 70
- Bradley County – 56
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 12
- Carroll County – 23
- Carter County — 14
- Cheatham County – 56
- Chester County – 10
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County – 19
- Coffee County – 44
- Crockett County —9
- Cumberland County – 84
- Davidson County – 2,999
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 25
- Dickson County – 82
- Dyer County – 39
- Fayette County – 68
- Fentress County – 5
- Franklin County – 36
- Gibson County – 53
- Giles County – 8
- Grainger County – 7
- Greene County – 48
- Grundy County – 28
- Hamblen County – 22
- Hamilton County – 180
- Hardeman County — 20
- Hardin County – 7
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 27
- Henderson County — 9
- Henry County — 13
- Hickman County – 45
- Houston County – 5
- Humphreys County – 11
- Jackson County – 7
- Jefferson County – 28
- Johnson County – 5
- Knox County – 249
- Lake County – 58
- Lauderdale County – 25
- Lawrence County – 17
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 16
- Loudon County – 39
- Macon County – 53
- Madison County –142
- Marion County – 29
- Marshall County – 24
- Maury County – 49
- McMinn County – 103
- McNairy County — 11
- Meigs County – 10
- Monroe County – 29
- Montgomery County – 149
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 6
- Obion County — 17
- Overton County – 9
- Perry County – 12
- Polk County – 12
- Putnam County – 139
- Rhea County – 5
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 184
- Rutherford County – 603
- Scott County – 12
- Sequatchie County – 5
- Sevier County – 58
- Shelby County – 2,878
- Smith County – 24
- Stewart County — 8
- Sullivan County – 57
- Sumner County – 663
- Tipton County – 148
- Trousdale County — 1,348
- Unicoi County – 2
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 8
- Washington County – 57
- Wayne County – 4
- Weakley County — 24
- White County – 15
- Williamson County – 431
- Wilson County – 276
- Out of state – 347
- Pending – 133
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
