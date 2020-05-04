13,502 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 219 deaths, 1,143 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 13,502 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, May 4. In addition, 219 people have died, and 1,143 are hospitalized. Another 6,081 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 30

Bedford County – 200

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 598

Blount County – 70

Bradley County – 56

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 12

Carroll County – 23

Carter County — 14

Cheatham County – 56

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 19

Coffee County – 44

Crockett County —9

Cumberland County – 84

Davidson County – 2,999

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 25

Dickson County – 82

Dyer County – 39

Fayette County – 68

Fentress County – 5

Franklin County – 36

Gibson County – 53

Giles County – 8

Grainger County – 7

Greene County – 48

Grundy County – 28

Hamblen County – 22

Hamilton County – 180

Hardeman County — 20

Hardin County – 7

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 27

Henderson County — 9

Henry County — 13

Hickman County – 45

Houston County – 5

Humphreys County – 11

Jackson County – 7

Jefferson County – 28

Johnson County – 5

Knox County – 249

Lake County – 58

Lauderdale County – 25

Lawrence County – 17

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 16

Loudon County – 39

Macon County – 53

Madison County –142

Marion County – 29

Marshall County – 24

Maury County – 49

McMinn County – 103

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 10

Monroe County – 29

Montgomery County – 149

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 6

Obion County — 17

Overton County – 9

Perry County – 12

Polk County – 12

Putnam County – 139

Rhea County – 5

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 184

Rutherford County – 603

Scott County – 12

Sequatchie County – 5

Sevier County – 58

Shelby County – 2,878

Smith County – 24

Stewart County — 8

Sullivan County – 57

Sumner County – 663

Tipton County – 148

Trousdale County — 1,348

Unicoi County – 2

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 8

Washington County – 57

Wayne County – 4

Weakley County — 24

White County – 15

Williamson County – 431

Wilson County – 276

Out of state – 347

Pending – 133

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.