13,502 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 219 deaths, 1,143 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 13,502 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, May 4. In addition, 219 people have died, and 1,143 are hospitalized. Another 6,081 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 30
  • Bedford County – 200
  • Benton County – 6
  • Bledsoe County – 598
  • Blount County – 70
  • Bradley County – 56
  • Campbell County – 17
  • Cannon County – 12
  • Carroll County – 23
  • Carter County — 14
  • Cheatham County – 56
  • Chester County – 10
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County –  5
  • Cocke County – 19
  • Coffee County – 44
  • Crockett County —9
  • Cumberland County – 84
  • Davidson County – 2,999
  • Decatur County – 4
  • DeKalb County – 25
  • Dickson County – 82
  • Dyer County – 39
  • Fayette County – 68
  • Fentress County – 5
  • Franklin County – 36
  • Gibson County – 53
  • Giles County – 8
  • Grainger County –  7
  • Greene County – 48
  • Grundy County – 28
  • Hamblen County – 22
  • Hamilton County – 180
  • Hardeman County — 20
  • Hardin County – 7
  • Hawkins County – 31
  • Haywood County — 27
  • Henderson County — 9
  • Henry County — 13
  • Hickman County – 45
  • Houston County – 5
  • Humphreys County – 11
  • Jackson County – 7
  • Jefferson County – 28
  • Johnson County – 5
  • Knox County – 249
  • Lake County – 58
  • Lauderdale County – 25
  • Lawrence County – 17
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 16
  • Loudon County – 39
  • Macon County – 53
  • Madison County –142
  • Marion County – 29
  • Marshall County – 24
  • Maury County – 49
  • McMinn County – 103
  • McNairy County — 11
  • Meigs County – 10
  • Monroe County – 29
  • Montgomery County – 149
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 6
  • Obion County — 17
  • Overton County – 9
  • Perry County – 12
  • Polk County – 12
  • Putnam County – 139
  • Rhea County – 5
  • Roane County – 8
  • Robertson County – 184
  • Rutherford County – 603
  • Scott County – 12
  • Sequatchie County – 5
  • Sevier County – 58
  • Shelby County – 2,878
  • Smith County – 24
  • Stewart County — 8
  • Sullivan County – 57
  • Sumner County – 663
  • Tipton County – 148
  • Trousdale County — 1,348
  • Unicoi County – 2
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 2
  • Warren County – 8
  • Washington County – 57
  • Wayne County – 4
  • Weakley County — 24
  • White County – 15
  • Williamson County – 431
  • Wilson County – 276
  • Out of state – 347
  • Pending – 133

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

