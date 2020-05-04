City of Humboldt responds to lawsuit

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The City of Humboldt has sent in a response to the Humboldt Schools superintendent filing a lawsuit against them.

Superintendent Dr. Versie Hamlett filed a lawsuit against the city and Humboldt Board of Education in late March.

The lawsuit alleges retaliation, racial discrimination, violation of her First Amendment rights and racial harassment.

Friday, the defendants sent a response to specific allegations stating:

“They deny that any of the factual allegations contained in the complaint involve matters that are subject to the First Amendment protection”

The prosecutors and defendants are still waiting on a hearing date.

You can view the full response here.