First day of non-essential businesses reopening

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Monday, the city allowed non-essential businesses to open their doors to the public.

Manager of Elements Salon on Vann Drive, Deana Coffman says she is happy to be back at work doing what she loves most.

“I know that everyone is very excited to get back to seeing their clients and getting to do hair again,” said Coffman. “That’s our passion. It’s what we love, so to spend time away has been hard, I know, but we are all glad to back.”

Although the salon has reopened, management says they are taking precautions to keep customers and employees safe.

“We ask everyone wear masks. Each client has to come and wash their hands before they can sit in our chair, and we wash our hands between each client with soap and water. Just things like that to clean in between each client, disinfect chairs and everything that everyone touches,” Coffman said.

Reopening of hair salons and other non-essential businesses are part of the phase two economic recovery plan sent out by Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

“I would say just, you know, if everyone will abide by all that, we will all be able to get in and get our hair done. Everyone is excited to get their hair cut, get their colors done and just bear with us. We are all working as hard as we can to find our new normal and get going,” Coffman said.

Coffman says employees will take a 15 minute break in between clients after spraying salon chairs to allow the disinfectant to decontaminate properly.