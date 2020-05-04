Giving Tuesday aims to help nonprofits

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local nonprofits are hoping West Tennesseans will come together to help those affected by COVID-19 with a very special day.

“There are people facing hunger for the very first time,” said United Way of West Tennessee President Matt Marshall.

“On tomorrow, on May 5, we will be partnering with over 60 organizations across West Tennessee,” Marshall said.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

This gives people a chance to donate to a local nonprofit of their choice.

“There are people facing homelessness for the very first time. There are people who are still unsure about when their next paycheck is going to come. Many of those families look for nonprofits for help,” Marshall said.

Giving Tuesday is normally after Thanksgiving, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers moved up this generous giving day to Tuesday, May 5.

Organizers say to pay it forward.

They are calling it Takes Five to Give Five. You take five minutes to pick a nonprofit organization to donate to.

“To give $5, $15, $50, $500, whatever it is a family can afford to do and help others in this moment,” Marshall said.

Some of those West Tennessee organizations include: United Way, American Cancer Society, Boys and Girls Club, Redemption Road Rescue and Regional Inter-Faith Association.

“So people can go on to the website, GiveBack731.org, where they can choose any of those nonprofits of their choice. They can choose one or they can choose multiple organizations,” Marshall said.

Local nonprofits are encouraging people to give on Tuesday, but the website is available now.