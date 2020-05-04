Madison Co. COVID-19 case count remains at 149

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed no additional COVID-19 cases in Madison County, keeping the total at 149.

Eight Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of those patients are currently on ventilators.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 96 (64%)

38301: 37 (25%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (2.5%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 98 (66%)

White: 41 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 2 (1%)

Gender:

Female: 81 (54%)

Male: 68 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 95 (64%)

Not recovered: 26 (17%)

Better: 14 (9%)

Unknown: 14 (9%)

Age: