Mostly Cloudy, But Warm And Humid

Weather Update: Monday May 4th —

Good Morning West Tennessee, “May The Fourth be with you.” Its been a cloudy and somewhat humid start to the morning so far. Temperatures have been holding in the mid to lower 60s. A weak quasi stalled boundary remains in place just to the south of the region this morning. It will tend to keep clouds around north Mississippi and southwest Tennessee this morning, perhaps an isolated showers will be possible there as well. The stalled boundary is forecast to become a warm front this afternoon. It will lift north in response to the gradually amplifying ridge in the southern Plains. Again there could be a spotty showers to two along it mainly south. Weak high pressure off to the north will likely help scour clouds across a good portion of West Tennessee. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to around 80. A complex of storms will organize initially in east-central Plains. The complex then will likely accelerate SE along the encroaching warm front. Much like yesterday, the primary hazard will be widespread damaging straight line winds and large hail.

