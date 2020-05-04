Mugshots : Madison County : 05/01/20 – 05/04/20

1/16 Shawanda Haddix Driving under the influence

2/16 Annon Aloqili Violation of probation

3/16 Cedric Jones Schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/16 Charlie Woods Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/16 Craig Kerzman Simple domestic assault, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident

6/16 Crystal Settle Aggravated domestic assault

7/16 Elvia Valdez Shoplifting/theft of property

8/16 Glenn Dawson Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, criminal simulation



9/16 Khiarra Jackson Criminal trespass

10/16 Lendell Davis Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, evading arrest

11/16 Maxine Douglas Aggravated assault, vandalism

12/16 Momtavious Sinclair Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation

13/16 Philip Gordon Disorderly conduct

14/16 Tarjaun Godwin Simple domestic assault

15/16 Uriel Sosa Shoplifting/theft of property

16/16 Vantasia Wedlow Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/01/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/04/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.