Officials discuss cancelled Strawberry Festival

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Officials in Humboldt discuss their plans after the 2020 Strawberry Festival was cancelled.

The festival was set to begin this week, but had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

Beth Culpepper, Administrative Coordinator with the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce, said they have refunded certain bookings and are planning to roll over a lot of events to 2021.

That includes pageants, certain sponsorships and more.

While the chamber doesn’t plan on rescheduling the Strawberry Festival, it is open to a special event later to recoup some of the lost activities.

“We did kind of talk about doing a community event, more in conjunction with the Humboldt Chamber and the City of Humboldt, where we would possibly have the carnival come in, have some of our concessions members come if they were available,” Culpepper said.

All throughout the week, the festival’s Facebook page is holding Virtual Festival Week.

Each day this week they are encouraging followers to share their favorite memories of the festival.