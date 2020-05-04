Celebrating Cinco De Mayo amid coronavirus

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City is no stranger to embracing other cultures and their foods.

“It’s Cinco De Mayo, and unfortunately our restaurants are not open yet,” said Te’kila Mexican Bar and Grill Manager Christopher Ross.

Because of COVID-19, many restaurants haven’t been at full capacity. This means any plans to celebrate this holiday, especially on a Taco Tuesday, probably won’t be at your favorite restaurant.

Ross says that they are still only doing curbside service.

“Unfortunately, this year we can’t. We don’t want to be transmitting it. Don’t want you to transmit it to anybody else. So we are doing a few specials so you can come out,” Ross said.

He says it is normally a festive and busy day for the restaurant.

Ross says they still plan on having food specials for customers who are looking to take part in the Cinco De Mayo celebration.

Whether you’re celebrating the holiday for tradition or just for fun, it’s helping bring back normalcy little by little.

“People have been cooped up. You can get it and take it to wherever your destination is. You can have alcohol to go. We got it wrapped up for you so you can have it for when you get to your destination and you can have a nice meal,” Ross said.

He says they’re hoping to have the restaurant ready to open for dining by the end of the month.