Senior Spotlight: Kevin Davis

JACKSON, Tenn. — For Kevin Davis, sprinting is a lifestyle. Regardless of classification, the TCA senior was a nightmare on the track entering the 2020 spring season. But despite an already respected reputation, Davis was never satisfied.

“I was looking forward to just knocking down my times, you know just going out with a bang, obviously. You know, I wanted to make my mark even more,” said Davis.

Following his final season of high school football, Davis went right back to work, looking to become just the third individual in the state’s history to win the 100m event three years in a row.

“I went right back into it, you know, still lifting weights, trying to get bigger, trying to get faster, you know. My main focus was just track, so I was working hard for that, doing conditioning every day, and just trying to be the best I could be,” said Davis.

Unfortunately, Davis will never know how his quest for a three peat would have ended. However, it’s not the end result, but the journey along the way that resonates with the star athlete today.

“I enjoyed every minute of it, you know, just the people that surround you, just care about you so much and they want to see you succeed,” said Davis.

“I hope I left not only an athletic legacy, but just like a leadership role you know, just wanting to go out there and be the best, having that fight mentality. Looking back, I just appreciate every practice, every moment, every tear, blood, and sweat, you know I appreciate all of that,” said Davis.