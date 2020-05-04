Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, May 4th

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for ALL COUNTIES in West Tennessee until 10pm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Damaging winds, large hail, and perhaps a couple tornadoes all appear possible. We may not all see severe weather this afternoon and evening but power outages will be possible once again, similar to what we experienced yesterday. Stay weather aware and be prepared!

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms are expected once again to move from Missouri and Arkansas into West Tennessee this afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms are possible bringing a risk for large hail, damaging winds. Although the potential is low, a tornado or two is also a possibility. Winds will increase after the storms move through with temperatures only in the middle 60s at the coolest point of the night.

Expect a windy day tomorrow! There’s a slight chance for rain under partly to mostly cloudy skies. With winds gusting up to 30 mph from the southwest and west temperatures will reach the middle 70s to upper 70s this afternoon. Showers will be kept away Wednesday and Thursday, returning friday with a slight chance for thunderstorms, then we’re much cooler and possibly reaching the 30s on Saturday morning! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com