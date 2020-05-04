Slight Chance for T’storm, Gusty Winds Overnight

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Monday, May 4th

We’ve received hundreds of reports of damaging winds and large hail across West Tennessee tonight. Thousands were without power after winds that gusted over 60 MPH in some cases tore through the area. Hail stones were as large as tea cups (3″ in diameter) fell in Decatur county and roads in Gibson county were flooded from heavy rainfall. Radar estimated rainfall totals were close to 4″ and a weather station in North Jackson reported 3.75″ of rain today.

TONIGHT

There’s a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm overnight, but the risk for severe weather is now much lower. Gusty winds are possible, however, and some gusts may reach or even surpass 30 MPH. Skies will become cloudy overnight with overnight lows in the middle 60s.

Expect a windy day tomorrow! There’s a slight chance for rain under partly to mostly cloudy skies. With winds gusting up to 30 mph from the southwest and west temperatures will reach the middle 70s to upper 70s this afternoon. Showers will be kept away Wednesday and Thursday, returning friday with a slight chance for thunderstorms, then we’re much cooler and possibly reaching the 30s on Saturday morning! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

