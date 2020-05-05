13,624 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 226 deaths, 1,156 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 13,624 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, May 5. In addition, 226 people have died, and 1,156 are hospitalized. Another 6,356 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 29

Bedford County – 201

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 601

Blount County – 73

Bradley County – 59

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 12

Carroll County – 22

Carter County — 16

Cheatham County – 57

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 6

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 19

Coffee County – 45

Crockett County — 9

Cumberland County – 84

Davidson County – 3,033

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 25

Dickson County – 84

Dyer County – 40

Fayette County – 69

Fentress County – 5

Franklin County – 36

Gibson County – 53

Giles County – 8

Grainger County – 7

Greene County – 43

Grundy County – 28

Hamblen County – 23

Hamilton County – 184

Hardeman County — 20

Hardin County – 7

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 27

Henderson County — 10

Henry County — 13

Hickman County – 47

Houston County – 6

Humphreys County – 11

Jackson County – 7

Jefferson County – 27

Johnson County – 5

Knox County – 251

Lake County – 58

Lauderdale County – 25

Lawrence County – 17

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 16

Loudon County – 39

Macon County – 53

Madison County – 140

Marion County – 29

Marshall County – 24

Maury County – 49

McMinn County – 106

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 10

Monroe County – 32

Montgomery County – 151

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 6

Obion County — 16

Overton County – 10

Perry County – 12

Polk County – 12

Putnam County – 160

Rhea County – 6

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 185

Rutherford County – 620

Scott County – 12

Sequatchie County – 5

Sevier County – 60

Shelby County – 2,901

Smith County – 23

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 59

Sumner County – 665

Tipton County – 149

Trousdale County — 1,352

Unicoi County – 2

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 8

Washington County – 58

Wayne County – 4

Weakley County — 25

White County – 15

Williamson County – 439

Wilson County – 281

Out of state – 356

Pending – 89

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 5,507

Black or African-American – 2,770

Other/Multiracial – 906

Asian – 311

Pending – 4,196

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 7,268

Hispanic – 1,299

Pending – 5,123

Gender:

Female – 5,751

Male – 7,138

Pending – 801

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.