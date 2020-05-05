13,624 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 226 deaths, 1,156 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 13,624 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, May 5. In addition, 226 people have died, and 1,156 are hospitalized. Another 6,356 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 29
- Bedford County – 201
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 601
- Blount County – 73
- Bradley County – 59
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 12
- Carroll County – 22
- Carter County — 16
- Cheatham County – 57
- Chester County – 10
- Claiborne County – 6
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County – 19
- Coffee County – 45
- Crockett County — 9
- Cumberland County – 84
- Davidson County – 3,033
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 25
- Dickson County – 84
- Dyer County – 40
- Fayette County – 69
- Fentress County – 5
- Franklin County – 36
- Gibson County – 53
- Giles County – 8
- Grainger County – 7
- Greene County – 43
- Grundy County – 28
- Hamblen County – 23
- Hamilton County – 184
- Hardeman County — 20
- Hardin County – 7
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 27
- Henderson County — 10
- Henry County — 13
- Hickman County – 47
- Houston County – 6
- Humphreys County – 11
- Jackson County – 7
- Jefferson County – 27
- Johnson County – 5
- Knox County – 251
- Lake County – 58
- Lauderdale County – 25
- Lawrence County – 17
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 16
- Loudon County – 39
- Macon County – 53
- Madison County – 140
- Marion County – 29
- Marshall County – 24
- Maury County – 49
- McMinn County – 106
- McNairy County — 11
- Meigs County – 10
- Monroe County – 32
- Montgomery County – 151
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 6
- Obion County — 16
- Overton County – 10
- Perry County – 12
- Polk County – 12
- Putnam County – 160
- Rhea County – 6
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 185
- Rutherford County – 620
- Scott County – 12
- Sequatchie County – 5
- Sevier County – 60
- Shelby County – 2,901
- Smith County – 23
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 59
- Sumner County – 665
- Tipton County – 149
- Trousdale County — 1,352
- Unicoi County – 2
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 8
- Washington County – 58
- Wayne County – 4
- Weakley County — 25
- White County – 15
- Williamson County – 439
- Wilson County – 281
- Out of state – 356
- Pending – 89
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 5,507
- Black or African-American – 2,770
- Other/Multiracial – 906
- Asian – 311
- Pending – 4,196
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 7,268
- Hispanic – 1,299
- Pending – 5,123
Gender:
- Female – 5,751
- Male – 7,138
- Pending – 801
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.