150 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 150 cases, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The health department says the most recent patient is a 39-year-old man. His hospitalization status is currently unknown.

The health department says six Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and two of those patients are on ventilators.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 97 (65%)

38301: 37 (25%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 98 (65%)

White: 42 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1.5%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 2 (1.5%)

Gender:

Female: 81 (54%)

Male: 69 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 95 (64%)

Not recovered: 26 (17%)

Better: 14 (9%)

Unknown: 15 (10%)

Age: