(CBS Newspath) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper pulled over what he thought was an impaired driver on May 4.

Instead, he found a five-year-old behind the wheel.

Adrian said he was driving to California to buy a Lamborghini, according to UHP, and had $3 in his pocket.

Adrian’s sister, who was watching him at the time, said she fell asleep and was shocked when she woke up.

His sister said she’ll never leave the keys out again.