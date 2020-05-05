7-year-old gets drive-thru birthday party

JACKSON, Tenn.–“When the ‘sick-a-ness’ is over, you can see your friends and teachers,” sang Easton Miller.



This is Easton Miller, singing a lovely song on his birthday.

Miller had the pleasure of having friends and family drive by his house to wish him a happy birthday, even officers with the Medina Police Department.

“Um, I’m 7 years old, it feels good,” said Miller.

Miller made sure to encourage his friends and family to practice being safe during the pandemic.

“Bye see you when the ‘sick-a-ness’ is over, wash your hands,” said Miller.