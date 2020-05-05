AHC Humboldt confirms three COVID-19 cases

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — American Health Communities has confirmed that AHC Humboldt has three positive COVID-19 residents in the facility.

AHC Humboldt Administrator Clayton Craig says the patients are in an isolated area of the facility, and all three patients were transferred to the unit specifically for the care of COVID-positive patients after their hospitalization.

Craig said in a statement that the patients are isolated from other residents while they recover.

None of the cases originated within the AHC Humboldt facility, Craig said.

The facility says their ongoing response has been aggressive, and they have implemented protocols that reflect guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization for screening, testing, isolation and infection control.

The statement says the facility has implemented precautions including separation of operation to prevent staff, equipment and supply cross-over. Surfaces are being disinfected with high-impact cleaners, and staff members treating COVID-19 positive patients are following protocols for the use of personal protective equipment, the statement says.

Patients and residents in the facilities will not come in contact with those recovering from the virus or share the same areas as those patients, according to the statement.