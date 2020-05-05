Deadly Asian insect discovered in Washington State

(CBS Newspath) — This insect is nicknamed the “murder hornet”.

It’s an invasive species that originated in Asia and was first spotted in Washington State last December.

The “murder hornet” is roughly two inches long, hunts for food in honeybee hives, and can wipe out a hive in a few hours, decapitating bees in the process.

“Murder hornet” stings deliver almost seven times the amount of venom as a bee which is enough to kill a person – although they rarely attack unprovoked.