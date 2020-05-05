Decatur County residents clean up storm damage from Monday night

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — The second round of storms on Monday night restarted the cleanup process in Decatur County.

Right outside the Decatur County Courthouse, crews attempted to clean up a roof that was torn off a nearby building.

Damage is widespread throughout the county.

“I was out at 2:30 this morning and a lot of structures have been hit, a lot of hail damage, too,” Decatur County Mayor Mike Creasy said.

Monday night’s storms brought damaging wind gusts, causing downed power lines.

Lexington Electric System services Decatur and Henderson counties as part of their coverage area. LES says about 5,500 customers were without power Tuesday morning. That’s almost a quarter of their coverage map.

“Trying to get it cleaned up. Lot of timber down, lots of trees in the road. We’re trying to get that path cleared to get people moving back around,” Mayor Creasy said.

Residents we spoke to compared it to the October 2019 storms. In fact, Mayor Creasy says it just feels like they can’t catch a break.

“Sunday night, Monday night, it took a totally different path. Like I said, it got several structures,” Mayor Creasy said. “Personnel here in Decatur County, it feels like we are getting our experience in responding to these natural disasters.”

But, there was one piece of good news from the storms: as of Tuesday afternoon, they had no reported injuries.

“Fortunately again, we got no injuries reported, so we’re grateful for that,” Mayor Creasy said.

Officials did have to help one resident trapped in his home in Decaturville, but the resident was not injured.