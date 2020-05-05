Emily Howse Thomas age 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, TN. A Private Graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Whiteville, TN, with Bro. Grover Westover officiating.

Mrs. Thomas was born in Whiteville, TN on December 19, 1921 to the late Henry Howse and Mamie Kelso Howse. She was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church for over 43 years. Mrs. Thomas was a wonderful lady and helped everyone she could without expecting anything in return. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Mr. Jesse Collins Thomas; and two brothers: Oscar Howse and Lebert Howse.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by three sons: Richard Thomas (Dortha) of Stanton, TN, Randall Thomas (Reneé) of Bartlett, TN, Rodney Thomas (Rene) of Oakland, TN; She leaves a legacy of seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Thomas family requests memorials be made to Harmony Baptist Church Fund, c/o Judy Hardister, 523 N. Monroe, Brownsville, TN 38012.

